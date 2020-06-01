SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34,357, and total recoveries are now 17,291.

A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

There were 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, all from the Western Cape, bringing the new death toll to 705.

UPDATE: As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 34 357, the total number of deaths to 705 and total recoveries are now updated to 17291. pic.twitter.com/5nYbl9IonH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 1, 2020

