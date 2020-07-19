SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 364,328. There were 13,449 new infections.

On Saturday he appealed to South Africans to take the pandemic seriously.

There were 85 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 5,033.

The number of national recoveries so far is 191,059. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 July. pic.twitter.com/oU8SVMnnp3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 19, 2020