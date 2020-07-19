SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Milnerton Housing Development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
Numsa to picket at ArcelorMittal over job cuts on Monday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:40
Nestle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
RIP Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oliver Hermanus - Film director and writer at ....
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19 In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg. 19 July 2020 2:36 PM
WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN head... 18 July 2020 3:01 PM
Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa President Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual reading session to children of the Ikageng Orphanage while marking Mandela Day. 18 July 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
View all Entertainment
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

19 July 2020 9:18 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 364,328. There were 13,449 new infections.

On Saturday he appealed to South Africans to take the pandemic seriously.

There were 85 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 5,033.

The number of national recoveries so far is 191,059. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747.


Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3jpg

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

13 July 2020 3:52 PM

Wits University's professor shares his thoughts on the president's speech and when a virus vaccine can be expected

Read More arrow_forward

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

10 July 2020 8:26 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

20200703masukunasrecjfif

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

World Local

The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

Local

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Facing a crisis, New York hopes to reinvent itself again
20 July 2020 5:29 AM

20 July 2020 5:29 AM

Land invasion protests sees new COVID-19 treatment facility set alight
19 July 2020 7:27 PM

19 July 2020 7:27 PM

Woman's body found floating near Kalk Bay Harbour
19 July 2020 6:47 PM

19 July 2020 6:47 PM

