SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35,812.
National recoveries to date are 18,313, with 2,060 in Gauteng.
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number now is 755.
#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 02 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/TRFRygeBye— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 35 812, the total number of deaths is 755 and recoveries to date are 18 313. pic.twitter.com/u9rcy6xhsV— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020
