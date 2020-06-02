SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city. 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared. 2 June 2020 4:47 PM
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration. 2 June 2020 3:53 PM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

2 June 2020 10:05 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35,812.

National recoveries to date are 18,313, with 2,060 in Gauteng.

There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number now is 755.


masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain

2 June 2020 11:21 AM

Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.

tobacco-farm-farming-cigarette-value-chain-industry-plant-crop-harvest-123rf

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

2 June 2020 7:33 AM

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 4:57 PM

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?

1 June 2020 11:35 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.

alcoholjpeg

[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

1 June 2020 10:54 AM

Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.

