SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35,812.

National recoveries to date are 18,313, with 2,060 in Gauteng.

There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number now is 755.

#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 02 June 2020 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 2, 2020