SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Employees can refuse to return to work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherisa Rajah, Partner ar Fasken
Today at 17:11
Responding to the briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Colditz
Today at 18:08
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:11
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 18:14
Purchasing managers index remains in depressed territory, suggesting subdued activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE FROM JHB: FlySafair will prepare to resume a reduced service from 15 June
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 19:12
Business travel opens up. What to expect?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:26 PM
Facebook job scams: How it works and how you can protect yourself Azania Mosaka speaks to Africa Check's Caley Clifford and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab's Jean le Roux. 1 June 2020 3:11 PM
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening u-turn One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office. 1 June 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:26 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700

1 June 2020 4:26 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34,357, and total recoveries are now 16,808.

A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

There were 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, all from the Western Cape, bringing the new death toll to 705.


1 June 2020 4:26 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening u-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?

1 June 2020 11:35 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcoholjpeg

[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

1 June 2020 10:54 AM

Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie5gif

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 10:43 AM

Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile-mbalula-briefing-30-maypng

We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula

1 June 2020 8:23 AM

Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-05-29-at-154020jpeg

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday

29 May 2020 3:58 PM

Rathupetsane says he provided groceries for 40 families in Alexandra and 40 families in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Rev Peter Storey: 'Who influenced government to open congregation worship?'

29 May 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to various religious leaders about their decision not to reopen their places of worship on Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217Manamela.jpg

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

28 May 2020 5:02 PM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202003404 Malema1

Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN

28 May 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

Local

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

Local

SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700

World Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 UPDATE: 22 more fatalities push SA death toll to 705

1 June 2020 4:42 PM

Schaffer: WCED was within its rights to resume classes today

1 June 2020 3:54 PM

Return of SA football closer as Safa says protocols agreed to

1 June 2020 3:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA