SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 34,357, and total recoveries are now 16,808.
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.
There were 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, all from the Western Cape, bringing the new death toll to 705.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 34 357, the total number of deaths is 705 and total recoveries are now 16 808 pic.twitter.com/G2zKOUhUUR— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 1, 2020
#Listentotheexperts
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, chairperson of the #COVID19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, explains the phased easing of the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/z39mdwoFPH
