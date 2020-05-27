South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 27 May 2020 5:12 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation. 27 May 2020 1:38 PM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants' Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions. 27 May 2020 12:56 PM
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance's aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted

27 May 2020 10:25 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451, which translates to a 52% recovery rate.

There were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 552.


200527-makhura-sibanye-edjpg

David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot

27 May 2020 4:22 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater.

glenda-graygif

SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson

27 May 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.

Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

27 May 2020 11:29 AM

Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3.

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre

27 May 2020 7:59 AM

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.

190211crossjpg

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

27 May 2020 7:33 AM

God's Church Must Rise chairperson Bishop Bheki Ngcobo says the church should have been deemed an essential service at Level 5.

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19

26 May 2020 1:01 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

200504-fikile-mbalula-edjpg

I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula

26 May 2020 11:32 AM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Motshekga's persistence to open schools shows intent to commit genocide - Eusa

26 May 2020 8:09 AM

Spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane says they wont allow the minister to use pupils and teachers to test the strength of COVID-19.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

25 May 2020 4:27 PM

Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.

