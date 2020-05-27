South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451, which translates to a 52% recovery rate.
There were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 552.
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 27 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/7vx6h3NX0P— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 27, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 25 937, the total number of deaths is 552 and recoveries to date are 13 451. pic.twitter.com/EoM3BJIj1E— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 27, 2020
