South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted

The Minister of Health announced on Saturday that a total of 564,370 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, with 21,338 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

A total of 564 370 tests have been conducted with 21 338 done in the last 24 hour cycle. We have 10 #COVID 19 related deaths- total is 407. The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104 #CoronavirusSA #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/LedNiHKvPJ — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 23, 2020