South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted
The Minister of Health announced on Saturday that a total of 564,370 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, with 21,338 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
There were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.
The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.
A total of 564 370 tests have been conducted with 21 338 done in the last 24 hour cycle. We have 10 #COVID 19 related deaths- total is 407. The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104 #CoronavirusSA #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/LedNiHKvPJ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 23, 2020
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 23 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/rSpHx2GHj4— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 23, 2020
