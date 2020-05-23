Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407. 23 May 2020 9:42 PM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 10,104 with 564,370 tests conducted

23 May 2020 9:42 PM
by
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.

The Minister of Health announced on Saturday that a total of 564,370 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, with 21,338 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were 10 new corona-virus related deaths, bringing the total to 407.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.


Alex COVID-19 testing

We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku

22 May 2020 12:59 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.

200403netcaregif

Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings

21 May 2020 4:57 PM

UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.

Panyaza Lesufi

Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents

21 May 2020 4:19 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown

21 May 2020 1:29 PM

BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 1:22 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.

200325 Mantashe2

Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

20 May 2020 1:13 PM

Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.

cyrilgif

Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19

20 May 2020 12:55 PM

Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

booysens1gif

Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

20 May 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday

Politics

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

Africa Lifestyle

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

Ramaphosa congratulates Lesotho’s new PM Moeketsi Majoro

23 May 2020 6:35 PM

Police launch manhunt after KZN cop killed

23 May 2020 6:15 PM

NSFAS, Funza Lushaka students to receive data for 3 months for online learning

23 May 2020 5:02 PM

