South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000

23 August 2020 11:11 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 609,773. There were 2,728 new infections. Gauteng has 206,018 infections to date.

There were 18,358 new tests conducted.

There were 72 new coronavirus-related deaths: 11 from the Eastern Cape; 41 from Gauteng; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal and 8 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,059.

The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.553,425.


