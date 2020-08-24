South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%





The Department of Health announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 611,450. There were 1,677 new infections. Gauteng has 206,525 infections to date.

There were 10,640 new tests conducted.

There were 100 new coronavirus-related deaths: 11 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from Gauteng; 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, 36 from Mpumalanga; 8 from Limpopo and 19 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,159.

The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.564,065.

