UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400
The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 543,032 COVID-19 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
There were 28 coronavirus-related related deaths, bringing the total to 397
The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 20,125.
