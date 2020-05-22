UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400

The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 543,032 COVID-19 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were 28 coronavirus-related related deaths, bringing the total to 397

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 20,125.

