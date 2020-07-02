UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 168,061. There were 8,728 new infections.
There were 95 new coronavirus-related deaths: 38 from Gauteng; 29 from the Western Cape; 16 from KwaZulu-Natal; and 12 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,844.
The number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. Gauteng has 12,957 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.706,127.
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 02 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/jYnnb3GtHp— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 2, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 168 061, the total number deaths is 2844 and the number of recoveries is 81 999. pic.twitter.com/ARtiHCYgZD— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 2, 2020
