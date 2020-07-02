UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 168,061. There were 8,728 new infections.

There were 95 new coronavirus-related deaths: 38 from Gauteng; 29 from the Western Cape; 16 from KwaZulu-Natal; and 12 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,844.

The number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. Gauteng has 12,957 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.706,127.

