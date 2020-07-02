Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Appeal for contributions to help build a new home for Limpopo family The family members are reported to be living in a broken-down shack in the village of Maelula and sleeping on a cold floor. 2 July 2020 5:42 PM
Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has the details on the provincial command council COVID-19 update. 2 July 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Local

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

2 July 2020 11:13 PM
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 168,061. There were 8,728 new infections.

There were 95 new coronavirus-related deaths: 38 from Gauteng; 29 from the Western Cape; 16 from KwaZulu-Natal; and 12 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,844.

The number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. Gauteng has 12,957 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.706,127.


corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

zweli mkhize

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

Medical team doctors medical aid 123rflifestyle 123rf

Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.

Trending

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

