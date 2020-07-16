UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.

There were 216 new coronavirus-related deaths: 86 from Gauteng; 47 from the Western Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 10 from the Free State and 7 from Mpumalanga.

The total number of deaths is 4,669.

The number of national recoveries so far is 165,591. Gauteng has 45,743 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.324,923.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 July. pic.twitter.com/RVT9xw8prh — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 16, 2020