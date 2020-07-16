UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 J... 16 July 2020 3:57 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor... 16 July 2020 3:21 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

16 July 2020 9:12 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.

There were 216 new coronavirus-related deaths: 86 from Gauteng; 47 from the Western Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 10 from the Free State and 7 from Mpumalanga.

The total number of deaths is 4,669.

The number of national recoveries so far is 165,591. Gauteng has 45,743 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.324,923.


16 July 2020 9:12 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3jpg

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

13 July 2020 3:52 PM

Wits University's professor shares his thoughts on the president's speech and when a virus vaccine can be expected

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

10 July 2020 8:26 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200703masukunasrecjfif

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

EWN Highlights

'A tough 18 months lie ahead for SA economy'- Allianz economist

16 July 2020 9:16 PM

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

16 July 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA