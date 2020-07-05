Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Looking at Gauteng's rising COVID19 numbers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Bruce Mellado
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:52
Sansa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday The department briefed the state on the readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the COVID-19 pandem... 5 July 2020 5:28 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Business
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

5 July 2020 9:31 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.

The number of national recoveries so far is 93,315. Gauteng has 16,887 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.830,161.


5 July 2020 9:31 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical team doctors medical aid 123rflifestyle 123rf

Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested

Local Business

Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

Local

UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

World Local

EWN Highlights

Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

5 July 2020 7:12 PM

14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes western Japan

5 July 2020 6:58 PM

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in gang crossfire

5 July 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA