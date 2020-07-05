UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.

The number of national recoveries so far is 93,315. Gauteng has 16,887 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.830,161.

