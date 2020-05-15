UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths

The Department of Health announced on Friday that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were nine deaths, taking the total to 247.

The department said: "We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083. We thank the health workers."

We thank the health workers.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.

There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

As of today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 12739, the total number of deaths is 238 and recoveries are 5676