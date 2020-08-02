UPDATE: 180,532 COVID-19 cases for Gauteng to date, 126,784 recoveries





The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 511,485. There were 8,195 new infections. Gauteng has 180,532 infections to date.

There were 34,794 new tests conducted.

There were 213 new coronavirus-related deaths: 25 from the Eastern Cape; 31 from KwaZulu-Natal; 40 from Gauteng; 43 from the Western Cape; 51 from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 8,366.

The number of national recoveries so far is 347,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 68%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.036,779.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 August. pic.twitter.com/5uoF32ev41 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 2, 2020