UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,721. There were 8,971 new infections.
There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,310.
The number of national recoveries so far is 97,848. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.864,111.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/inpB7z873a— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 6, 2020
Today we have breached the 200 000 mark, recording a cumulative total of 205 721 confirmed #COVID19 cases, the total number of deaths is 3 310 and the total number of recoveries is 97 848. pic.twitter.com/d6dsPDydDo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 6, 2020
