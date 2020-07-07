UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721

7 July 2020 12:13 AM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,721. There were 8,971 new infections.

There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,310.

The number of national recoveries so far is 97,848. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.864,111.


7 July 2020 12:13 AM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

6 July 2020 1:32 PM

Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'

6 July 2020 7:45 AM

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA