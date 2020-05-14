UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

Streaming issues? Report here
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

14 May 2020 7:02 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.

There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

david-makhurajpg

David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

14 May 2020 4:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.

Read More arrow_forward

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

14 May 2020 4:16 PM

Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.

Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores'

14 May 2020 12:58 PM

South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible.

Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'

14 May 2020 11:28 AM

Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots

14 May 2020 8:54 AM

MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus.

Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa1

Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa

14 May 2020 7:43 AM

Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open.

Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

13 May 2020 4:39 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

13 May 2020 2:56 PM

Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

Read More arrow_forward

