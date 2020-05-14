UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.
There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
As of today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 12739, the total number of deaths is 238 and recoveries are 5676 pic.twitter.com/vtpjsVXpqv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2020
Testing Data— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 14, 2020
403 018 tests have been conducted with 16 666 done in the last 24 hour cycle #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/0YtM8dmMLK
