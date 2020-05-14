UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.

There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

