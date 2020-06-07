UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998

Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998

7 June 2020 10:28 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 998. Mpumalanga reported its first COVID-19 death, the Western Cape 45 deaths.

The recoveries are 24,364, a 50,5% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,428 recoveries.


