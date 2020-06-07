UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.
There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 998. Mpumalanga reported its first COVID-19 death, the Western Cape 45 deaths.
The recoveries are 24,364, a 50,5% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,428 recoveries.
#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 07 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNqSdq34YF— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 48 285, the total number of deaths is 998 and the recoveries to date are 24 364 pic.twitter.com/TkRfOMP2jM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020
