UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 998. Mpumalanga reported its first COVID-19 death, the Western Cape 45 deaths.

The recoveries are 24,364, a 50,5% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,428 recoveries.

#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 07 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNqSdq34YF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020