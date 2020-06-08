UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 50,879 and the recoveries to date are 26,099.

There are 82 more coronavirus-related deaths: 55 from the Westen Cape, 26 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. This brings the total number of national deaths to 1,080.

There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.

