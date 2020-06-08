The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with COVID-19 raging in the Americas.
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 50,879 and the recoveries to date are 26,099.
There are 82 more coronavirus-related deaths: 55 from the Westen Cape, 26 from the Eastern Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. This brings the total number of national deaths to 1,080.
There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.
#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 08 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/ogEdO0e2TM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 8, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 50 879, the total number of deaths is 1080 and the recoveries to date are 26 099 pic.twitter.com/Rrge8S60X3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 8, 2020
