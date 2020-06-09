Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162

There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 52 991.

There were 82 more coronavirus-related deaths. The provincial breakdown is: Western Cape 61, the Eastern Cape 11 and Gauteng 10 more. This took the total tally to 1,162.

The total number of infections rose by 2,112 to 52,991, with the Western Cape still the leading contributor with 34,819 cases.

Mkhize said that 29,006 people had recovered from the virus.


