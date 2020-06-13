UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that a total of 27,462 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

There are 3,809 new cases.

The total number of recoveries to date is 36,850 with Gauteng contributing 3,075.

There are 69 more coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng and 9 from the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 1,423.

