UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

13 June 2020 10:04 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

10 June 2020 4:39 PM

'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made

10 June 2020 1:29 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court

10 June 2020 12:18 PM

The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under.

20200522celemaskjpg

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

10 June 2020 9:00 AM

Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.

Buti Manamela

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

10 June 2020 7:54 AM

Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.

screen-shot-2020-06-10-at-72247-ampng

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience

10 June 2020 7:25 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19.

UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

World Local

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

EWN Highlights

CT smokers reiterate call for govt to lift ban on tobacco products

13 June 2020 6:56 PM

Deputy Justice Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:59 PM

Lesotho PM Majoro praises Ramaphosa’s efforts as AU chair to combat COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:11 PM

