Today at 15:45
Prospects of work for the lockdown generation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kuben Nair,
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 impact on the society
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 16:45
Protect our Next movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Savera Kalideen, Executive Director of NCAS
Today at 18:09
The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics, with lessons from history.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean Rule - Founder at EquityMaven
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - how work is changing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568

13 June 2020 10:04 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 is 73,533.

There were 88 more coronavirus-related deaths: 73 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 6 from Gauteng. The total number of deaths is 1,568.

Recoveries to date are 39,867.

The total number of tests conducted is 1.148,933.


13 June 2020 10:04 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

