UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 is 80,412. There were 4,078 new infections.

There were 49 more coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths to date is 1,674.

The total number of recoveries is 44,331.

