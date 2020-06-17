UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Children should return to school without delay, says senior researcher Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull says nearly 1-million children are left home alone. 17 June 2020 5:56 PM
City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg Several areas experienced unplanned outages due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity. 17 June 2020 5:30 PM
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 17 June 2020 7:58 PM
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736. 17 June 2020 9:50 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331

17 June 2020 9:50 PM
by
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 is 80,412. There were 4,078 new infections.

There were 49 more coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths to date is 1,674.

The total number of recoveries is 44,331.


