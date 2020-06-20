[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 92,681. There were 4,966 new infections.
There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Eastern Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,877.
The total number of recoveries is 50,326. Gauteng has 4,273 recoveries.
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 20 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/jHmacLKAH1— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 20, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 92 681,the total number of deaths is 1877 and the total number of recoveries is 50 326. pic.twitter.com/fykSw1ZCGn— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 20, 2020
