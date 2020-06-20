[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 92,681. There were 4,966 new infections.

There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Eastern Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,877.

The total number of recoveries is 50,326. Gauteng has 4,273 recoveries.

