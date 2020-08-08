UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 535,188. There were 7,712 new infections. Gauteng has 190,999 infections to date.
There were 36,607 new tests conducted.
There were 301 new coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Eastern Cape; 154 from KwaZulu-Natal; 23 from Gauteng; 21 from North West, 5 from the Northern Cape; 22 from the Western Cape and 37 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 10,210.
The number of national recoveries so far is 404,568, which translates to a recovery rate of 73%. Gauteng has 139,745 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 August. pic.twitter.com/3WRNrl8vsB— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 8, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 553 188, the total number of deaths is 10 210 and the total number of recoveries is 404 568. pic.twitter.com/eqX4hViBVc— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 8, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury
Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'
Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.Read More
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.Read More