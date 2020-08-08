UPDATE: 404,568 (73%) COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll breaches 10,000





The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 535,188. There were 7,712 new infections. Gauteng has 190,999 infections to date.

There were 36,607 new tests conducted.

There were 301 new coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Eastern Cape; 154 from KwaZulu-Natal; 23 from Gauteng; 21 from North West, 5 from the Northern Cape; 22 from the Western Cape and 37 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 10,210.

The number of national recoveries so far is 404,568, which translates to a recovery rate of 73%. Gauteng has 139,745 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.220,265.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 August. pic.twitter.com/3WRNrl8vsB — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 8, 2020