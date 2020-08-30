UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 2,505 new infections. Gauteng has 209,648 infections to date.

There were 21,902 new tests conducted.

There were 47 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 16 from Gauteng; 3 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga; 3 from Free State and 7 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,028.

The number of national recoveries so far is 538,604, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 181,299 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.674,827.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 August. pic.twitter.com/VUDMIkvdHI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 30, 2020