Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 15:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Keneilwe Sebola, PHD student with the Centre of Biological Control at Rhodes University
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 30 August 2020 11:00 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

30 August 2020 11:07 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 2,505 new infections. Gauteng has 209,648 infections to date.

There were 21,902 new tests conducted.

There were 47 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 16 from Gauteng; 3 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga; 3 from Free State and 7 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,028.

The number of national recoveries so far is 538,604, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 181,299 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.674,827.


Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC

11 August 2020 1:49 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

