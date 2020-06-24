UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
'It will be difficult to market South Africa as a tourist destination' Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says marketing will be difficult with the R1 billion budget cut. 24 June 2020 5:25 PM
FULL TEXT: Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday tabled an adjustments budget which was necessary due to the historic nature of the COVI... 24 June 2020 4:29 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers zero-based budget Mboweni is delivering his special adjustment budget during a joint sitting of Parliament. 24 June 2020 2:45 PM
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate. 24 June 2020 8:00 AM
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today. 24 June 2020 7:27 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter. 23 June 2020 12:48 PM
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools 24 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life' Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution. 23 June 2020 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19 The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club offici... 23 June 2020 3:33 PM
Social experiment on why you shouldn't throw rubbish out your car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] White sharks spotted around coastline of Plettenberg Bay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 24 June 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape. 24 June 2020 10:52 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases

24 June 2020 10:52 PM
There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 111,796. There were 5,688 new infections.

There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,205.

The number of recoveries is 56,874. Gauteng has 236 new recoveries, bringing the provincial total to 5,856.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.416,894.


pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Read More

Mboweni

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Read More

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

Read More

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

Read More

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Read More

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Read More

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Read More

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Read More

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Read More

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Read More

UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases

World Local

'I was expecting big decisions, big numbers from Mboweni'

Local

Equal Education pleased with DBE's amended directives but concerns remain

Local

