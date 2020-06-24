UPDATE: 5,856 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng as SA reports 5,688 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 111,796. There were 5,688 new infections.
There were 103 new coronavirus-related deaths: 63 from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,205.
The number of recoveries is 56,874. Gauteng has 236 new recoveries, bringing the provincial total to 5,856.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.416,894.
#COVID__19 Statistics in SA as at 24 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/zjehYBDJB9— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 24, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 111 796, the total number of deaths is 2205 and the total number of recoveries is 56 874. pic.twitter.com/izsViG1sql— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 24, 2020
