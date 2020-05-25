[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries
The Minister of Health announced on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615 and the total number of recoveries was 11,917.
There were 52 new coronavirus deaths recorded in the previous 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of deaths to 481.
There were 11,917 recoveries nationally with 1,899 in Gauteng.
#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africs as at 25 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZyTXHzIous— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 25, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 23 615, the total number of deaths is 481 and total recoveries is 11 917. pic.twitter.com/d0emLllSCR— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 25, 2020
