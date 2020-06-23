UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund. 23 June 2020 6:26 PM
OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed. 23 June 2020 4:43 PM
Zuma’s lawyers ‘happy' with postponement of his case Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal... 23 June 2020 3:30 PM
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000 There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. 23 June 2020 10:08 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever. 21 June 2020 3:39 PM
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed. 17 June 2020 10:52 AM
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world. 10 June 2020 10:58 AM
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 106,108. There were 4,518 new infections.

There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2102.

The number of recoveries is 55,045. Gauteng has 5,620 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.382,772.


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

World Local

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

Sport

EWN Highlights

PIC hopeful job cuts can be averted at Edcon

23 June 2020 9:11 PM

Govt showcases over 200 infrastructure programmes with 88 ready for investments

23 June 2020 8:57 PM

ANC in KZN: We support Zuma to protect our image

23 June 2020 8:45 PM

