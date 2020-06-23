UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 106,108. There were 4,518 new infections.

There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2102.

The number of recoveries is 55,045. Gauteng has 5,620 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.382,772.

