UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 106,108. There were 4,518 new infections.
There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2102.
The number of recoveries is 55,045. Gauteng has 5,620 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.382,772.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/8PkGF6K9K2— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 23, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 106 108, the total number of deaths is 2102 and— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 23, 2020
the total number of recoveries is 55 045. pic.twitter.com/ZuzpY0Gj8a
