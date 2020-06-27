UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 131,800. There were 7,210 new infections.

There were 73 new coronavirus-related deaths: 40 from the Western Cape, 17 from Gauteng, 13 from the Eastern Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,413.

The number of national recoveries so far is 67,094. Gauteng has 7,712 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.529,009.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/1NQOlfywWC — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 27, 2020