UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000





The Department of Health announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 452,529. There were 7,096 new infections.

There were 28,433 new tests conducted.

There were 298 new coronavirus-related deaths: 77 from the Eastern Cape; 9 from KwaZulu-Natal; 61 from Gauteng; 11 from North West; 13 from Mpumalanga; 36 from the Western Cape and 91 from the Free State. The total number of deaths is 7,067.

The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.802,211.