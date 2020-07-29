UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497





The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 471,123. There were 11,362 new infections.

There were 28,433 new tests conducted.

There were 240 new coronavirus-related deaths: 34 from the Eastern Cape; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal; 156 from Gauteng and 23 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 7,497.

The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.873,163.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 July. pic.twitter.com/12rImPU0Ll — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 29, 2020