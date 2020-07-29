UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497
The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 471,123. There were 11,362 new infections.
There were 28,433 new tests conducted.
There were 240 new coronavirus-related deaths: 34 from the Eastern Cape; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal; 156 from Gauteng and 23 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 7,497.
The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.873,163.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 July. pic.twitter.com/12rImPU0Ll— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 29, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 471 123, the total number of confirmed deaths is 7 497 and the total number of recoveries is 297 967. pic.twitter.com/ZBNMB85y5D— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 29, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury
Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'
Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.Read More
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More