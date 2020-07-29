Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni' ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday 29 July 2020 1:41 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry. 29 July 2020 5:42 PM
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time 29 July 2020 1:43 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497

29 July 2020 10:41 PM
by Tlou Legodi
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 471,123. There were 11,362 new infections.

There were 28,433 new tests conducted.

There were 240 new coronavirus-related deaths: 34 from the Eastern Cape; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal; 156 from Gauteng and 23 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 7,497.

The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.873,163.


200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Read More arrow_forward

De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

