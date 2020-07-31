UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 493,183. There were 11,014 new infections.

There were 41,486 new tests conducted.

There were 193 new coronavirus-related deaths: 8 from the Eastern Cape; 36 from KwaZulu-Natal; 103 from Gauteng; 33 from the Western Cape and 13 from the Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 8,005.

The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.959,536.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 31 July. pic.twitter.com/S5gSKHbcz9 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 31, 2020