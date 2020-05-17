UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that there were 67 new COVID-19 cases in Gauteng.
The total number of confirmed cases in SA is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.
The Department of Health said: "We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle."
There were three more deaths, bringing the total to 264.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 15 515, the total number of deaths is 264 and the total recoveries is 7006. pic.twitter.com/MH3KJqKSnw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2020
17 May 2020 #Covid19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/A01QgLJoFb— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 17, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 15 515 with 1160 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing. We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24 hr cycle— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 17, 2020
Case Data: pic.twitter.com/p1sh1AtYqQ
