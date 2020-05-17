Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Latest Local
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector. 17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

17 May 2020 10:37 PM

17 May 2020 10:37 PM
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that there were 67 new COVID-19 cases in Gauteng.

The total number of confirmed cases in SA is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.

The Department of Health said: "We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle."

There were three more deaths, bringing the total to 264.


coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

200218johngif

DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

15 May 2020 3:51 PM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.

waitress-takes-payment-for-restaurant-bill-on-digital-tabletjpg

COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'

15 May 2020 3:18 PM

The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.

799471421png

TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor

15 May 2020 1:12 PM

Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv

lindiwe-zulujpg

All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant

15 May 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

cyrilzwelijpg

Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown

15 May 2020 7:51 AM

Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels.

david-makhurajpg

David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

14 May 2020 4:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

14 May 2020 4:16 PM

Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.

