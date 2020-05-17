UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that there were 67 new COVID-19 cases in Gauteng.

The total number of confirmed cases in SA is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.

The Department of Health said: "We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle."

There were three more deaths, bringing the total to 264.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 15 515, the total number of deaths is 264 and the total recoveries is 7006. pic.twitter.com/MH3KJqKSnw — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2020