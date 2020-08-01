UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption. 31 July 2020 5:08 PM
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date. 1 August 2020 10:26 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases

1 August 2020 10:26 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290. There were 10,107 new infections.

There were 42,450 new tests conducted.

There were 148 new coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Eastern Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 40 from Gauteng; 24 from the Western Cape and 7 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,153.

The number of national recoveries so far is 342,461, which translates to a recovery rate of 68%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.001,985.


1 August 2020 10:26 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

Lifestyle

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

Lifestyle

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

Local

UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases

World Local

EWN Highlights

FS Health Dept, organised labour agree to avoid strikes as far as possible

1 August 2020 5:32 PM

Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP

1 August 2020 5:10 PM

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

1 August 2020 4:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA