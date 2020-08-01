UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases





The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290. There were 10,107 new infections.

There were 42,450 new tests conducted.

There were 148 new coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Eastern Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 40 from Gauteng; 24 from the Western Cape and 7 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,153.

The number of national recoveries so far is 342,461, which translates to a recovery rate of 68%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.001,985.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 01 August. pic.twitter.com/y0sXLD6I2u — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 1, 2020