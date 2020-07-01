UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 159,333. There were 8,124 new infections.

There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 28 from Gauteng; 17 from the Eastern Cape; and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,749.

The number of national recoveries so far is 76,025. Gauteng has 10,534 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 01 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/lxXPzpgaxs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 1, 2020