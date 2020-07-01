Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025

1 July 2020 9:55 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 159,333. There were 8,124 new infections.

There were 92 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 28 from Gauteng; 17 from the Eastern Cape; and 10 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths is 2,749.

The number of national recoveries so far is 76,025. Gauteng has 10,534 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939.


