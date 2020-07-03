UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 177,124. There were 9,063 new infections.

There were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths: 58 from the Western Cape; 29 from North West; 10 from KwaZulu-Natal; 8 from the Eastern Cape and 3 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,952.

The number of national recoveries so far is 86,298. Gauteng has 14,097 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.745,153.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/7t6JQxqsxc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 3, 2020