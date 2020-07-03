Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Rex Dlamini
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
Latest Local
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson's appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country's biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

3 July 2020 9:27 PM
by
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 177,124. There were 9,063 new infections.

There were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths: 58 from the Western Cape; 29 from North West; 10 from KwaZulu-Natal; 8 from the Eastern Cape and 3 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,952.

The number of national recoveries so far is 86,298. Gauteng has 14,097 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.745,153.


Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

1 July 2020 4:50 PM

The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

zweli mkhize

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

Medical team doctors medical aid 123rflifestyle 123rf

Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

World Local

EWN Highlights

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns

3 July 2020 8:55 PM

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

'Data not lying', WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt virus

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

