UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng was 1,910 on Saturday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were eight new deaths reported deaths in South Africa, bringing the total deaths to 186.

The number of confirmed cases per province are now: Western Cape - 4,809; Northern Cape - 28; Eastern Cape - 1,078; KwaZulu-Natal - 1,308; Free State -134; North West - 41; Gauteng - 1,910; Mpumalanga - 61; Limpopo - 51.

The total number of tests conducted are 324,079, and confirmed cases are 9,420.

The number of confirmed cases per provinces are now: WC- 4809, NC-28, EC-1078, KZN 1308, FS-134, NW-41, GP-1910, MP-61,Limpopo-51. Regrettably there have been 8deaths reported today, bring the total deaths to 186 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday was 8,895.

There were 17 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 178.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We would also like to report that "we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend."

As at today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases are 8895, the total number of deaths is 178.

We would also like to report that will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend. pic.twitter.com/wze2DwxeSg — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 08 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/OrmEPby334 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that there were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 161.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the previous 24 hrs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

There are 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/Kx2Ur2DZey — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 7, 2020

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 07 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/ERefqer2ZR — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 7, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

As at today the total number of confirmed #COVID__19 Cases are 7808, the total number of deaths have increased by 5 to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3153. pic.twitter.com/R7TMrCotg3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2020

#COVID__19 Statistics in South Africa as at 06 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/owRIJAwtMr — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 05 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/I2476c7kDe — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 5, 2020

There are 10 more #COVID19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. Total deaths nationally is148.

We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients pic.twitter.com/YbfRdO2INo — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 5, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

As at today the number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 7220, the total number of deaths is 138 and the recoveries have risen to 2746 (as at 02 May) pic.twitter.com/6dZYT3gIP0 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 4, 2020

#COVIDー19 Statistics in South Africa as at 04 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/sZ7LHyL48y — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 4, 2020

Testing Data

A total of 257 541 tests have been conducted to date with 11 794 tests done in the past 24

hours #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/sVYJv3VCRS — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

As at today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 Cases are 6783 and the total number of deaths have increased by 8, bringing the total number of deaths to 131. pic.twitter.com/Lz2Wp94l5D — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 3, 2020

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 03 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/EDNUMdcC84 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 3, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 6336.The total number of tests conducted to date is 230 686, of which 13 164 were done in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24 hour cycle to date #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/0I43Qxnuw2 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 2, 2020

#COVID__19 Statistics in South Africa as at 02 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/q52QrkaL5B — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 2, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

As at today the confirmed number of #COVID__19 Cases are 5951 and the total number of deaths have risen by 13, to 116 deaths. pic.twitter.com/j7VM2txBDb — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2020

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.

5 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1655. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate

The provincial breakdown is as follows: pic.twitter.com/b4ciilcFr5 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 5, 2020