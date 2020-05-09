Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186. 9 May 2020 4:21 PM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees. 9 May 2020 12:14 PM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people' The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change. 8 May 2020 3:56 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19 The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year. 8 May 2020 3:30 PM
[WATCH] Woman laughs when she has to apologise for what her dog did in court Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 May 2020 8:31 AM
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186. 9 May 2020 4:21 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng now 1,910

9 May 2020 4:21 PM
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the total number of deaths in South Africa was 186.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng was 1,910 on Saturday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were eight new deaths reported deaths in South Africa, bringing the total deaths to 186.

The number of confirmed cases per province are now: Western Cape - 4,809; Northern Cape - 28; Eastern Cape - 1,078; KwaZulu-Natal - 1,308; Free State -134; North West - 41; Gauteng - 1,910; Mpumalanga - 61; Limpopo - 51.

The total number of tests conducted are 324,079, and confirmed cases are 9,420.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday was 8,895.

There were 17 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 178.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We would also like to report that "we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend."

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that there were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 161.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the previous 24 hrs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

200325 Mchunu2

At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu

8 May 2020 12:51 PM

Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.

20182012-oparation-vala-6jpg

'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'

8 May 2020 11:08 AM

M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.

Moving house packing boxes 123rflifestyle 123rf

You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June

8 May 2020 10:35 AM

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.

Horse racing image 2.jpg

NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown

8 May 2020 7:56 AM

National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius.

161126antidrugsjpg

[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes

7 May 2020 4:17 PM

A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.

coronavirus

Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres

7 May 2020 3:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.

Coins, cash money, economy

SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA

7 May 2020 1:19 PM

Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.

theatregif

Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?

7 May 2020 11:44 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic.

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

200113-gauteng-ems-edjpg Gauteng paramedics EMS

City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

6 May 2020 4:22 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.

