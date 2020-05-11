UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months 'State of Disaster' Covid-19 Special
Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant
Show Opener
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes. 11 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane. 11 May 2020 4:46 PM
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation. 11 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients. 11 May 2020 11:03 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister. 9 May 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
Why are SA's bonds so cheap? Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19. 11 May 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide. 11 May 2020 4:25 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

11 May 2020 4:25 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 637 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa, taking the tally to 10,652.

There were 12 new deaths countrywide. The North West recorded its first death, while the Western Cape had 8 new deaths.

Mkhize said so far 356,067 tests had been conducted and there were 4,357 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015, the total number of deaths is 194 and the recoveries are 4,173.

There were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: three from Western Cape, one from the Eastern Cape, and four from Gauteng.

A total of 341,336 tests had been conducted to date with 17,257 tests since the last report. This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng was 1,910 on Saturday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were eight new deaths reported deaths in South Africa, bringing the total deaths to 186.

The number of confirmed cases per province are now: Western Cape - 4,809; Northern Cape - 28; Eastern Cape - 1,078; KwaZulu-Natal - 1,308; Free State -134; North West - 41; Gauteng - 1,910; Mpumalanga - 61; Limpopo - 51.

The total number of tests conducted are 324,079, and confirmed cases are 9,420.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases in South Africa is 10 015, the total number of deaths is 194 and the recoveries are 4173.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday was 8,895.

There were 17 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 178.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We would also like to report that "we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend."

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that there were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 161.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the previous 24 hrs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


