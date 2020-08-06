Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Local
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002

6 August 2020 11:19 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 538,184. There were 8,307 new infections. Gauteng has 187,631 infections to date.

There were 36,616 new tests conducted.

There were 306 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Eastern Cape; 78 from KwaZulu-Natal; 75 from Gauteng; 18 from the Northern Cape; 23 from the Free State and 46 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 9,604.

The number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a recovery rate of 72%. Gauteng has 132,002 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.149,807.


Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

Trump vows executive actions on emergency coronavirus relief

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

Vaccine hesitancy: Speed of COVID-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

