UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 538,184. There were 8,307 new infections. Gauteng has 187,631 infections to date.

There were 36,616 new tests conducted.

There were 306 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Eastern Cape; 78 from KwaZulu-Natal; 75 from Gauteng; 18 from the Northern Cape; 23 from the Free State and 46 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 9,604.

The number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a recovery rate of 72%. Gauteng has 132,002 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.149,807.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 August. pic.twitter.com/Hco32nUmuY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 6, 2020