UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000





The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 587,345. There were 3,692 new infections. Gauteng has 199,635 infections to date.

There were 22,609 new tests conducted.

There were 162 new coronavirus-related deaths: 70 from the Eastern Cape; 27 from Gauteng; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 6 from Free State; 18 from North West and 20 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,839.

The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.400,638.

