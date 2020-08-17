UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000





The Department of Health announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 589,886. There were 2,541 new infections. Gauteng has 200,237 infections to date.

There were 15,032 new tests conducted.

There were 143 new coronavirus-related deaths: 50 from the Eastern Cape; 14 from Gauteng; 14 from KwaZulu-Natal; 3 from the Northern Cape; 5 from Free State; 25 from Mpumalanga and 32 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,982.

The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.415,670.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 August. pic.twitter.com/CcXnXx2p0a — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 17, 2020