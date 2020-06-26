UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 124,590. There were 6,216 new infections.

There were 48 new coronavirus-related deaths: 40 from the Western Cape and 8 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,340.

The number of national recoveries so far is 64,111. Gauteng has 7,132 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.493,104.

