UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 124,590. There were 6,216 new infections.
There were 48 new coronavirus-related deaths: 40 from the Western Cape and 8 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,340.
The number of national recoveries so far is 64,111. Gauteng has 7,132 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.493,104.
#COVID__19 Statistics in SA as at 26 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/illk8MunR7— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 26, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 124 590, the total number of deaths is 2 340 and— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 26, 2020
the total umber of recoveries is 64 111. pic.twitter.com/3KAKJlbiYn
