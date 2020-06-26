Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana. 24 June 2020 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

26 June 2020 10:51 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 124,590. There were 6,216 new infections.

There were 48 new coronavirus-related deaths: 40 from the Western Cape and 8 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 2,340.

The number of national recoveries so far is 64,111. Gauteng has 7,132 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.493,104.


26 June 2020 10:51 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme

25 June 2020 4:25 PM

Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening

25 June 2020 11:38 AM

Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-hospjpg

Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth

24 June 2020 8:00 AM

Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA

24 June 2020 7:27 AM

B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA