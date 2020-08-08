UPDATE: Gauteng has 135,485 COVID-19 recoveries out of 189,159 cases





The Department of Health announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 545,476. There were 7,292 new infections. Gauteng has 189,159 infections to date.

There were 33,851 new tests conducted.

There were 305 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Eastern Cape; 76 from KwaZulu-Natal; 136 from Gauteng; 7 from the Northern Cape and 29 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 9,909.

The number of national recoveries so far is 394,759, which translates to a recovery rate of 72%. Gauteng has 135,485 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.183,658.

