UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 224,665. There were 8,810 new infections.

Gauteng has now overtaken Western Cape as the province with the highest numbers of cases cumulatively. Gauteng has 75,015 cases while the Western Cape has 73,292.

There were 98 new coronavirus-related deaths: 47 from the Western Cape; 18 from the Eastern Cape; 18 from KwaZulu-Natal and 15 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 3,600.

The number of national recoveries so far is 106,842. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.944,399.

