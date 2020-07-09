Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
SHOW MENU & INTRO
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Reflecting on 100 days under lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:45
Tech news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015 The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries. 9 July 2020 12:15 AM
Mkhize warns that Gauteng will surpass Western Cape as COVID-19 epicentre Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze details Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's executive statement to the National Assembly. 8 July 2020 6:42 PM
Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey Ask Africa CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings. 8 July 2020 6:22 PM
View all Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015 The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries. 9 July 2020 12:15 AM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015

9 July 2020 12:15 AM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 224,665. There were 8,810 new infections.

Gauteng has now overtaken Western Cape as the province with the highest numbers of cases cumulatively. Gauteng has 75,015 cases while the Western Cape has 73,292.

There were 98 new coronavirus-related deaths: 47 from the Western Cape; 18 from the Eastern Cape; 18 from KwaZulu-Natal and 15 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 3,600.

The number of national recoveries so far is 106,842. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.944,399.


9 July 2020 12:15 AM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aureliejpg

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

7 July 2020 9:11 AM

People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?

7 July 2020 7:58 AM

Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

6 July 2020 1:32 PM

Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'

6 July 2020 7:45 AM

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

2 July 2020 1:38 PM

Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015

World Local

'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'

Local

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: Only certain BBBEE firms eligible for digital services contracts

8 July 2020 9:12 PM

SA pupils miss meals as virus limits school return

8 July 2020 8:53 PM

Cabinet adopts 'historic GBV prevention framework'

8 July 2020 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA