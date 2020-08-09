UPDATE: Gauteng records 143,068 COVID-19 recoveries from 192,767 cases





The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 559,585. There were 6,670 new infections. Gauteng has 192,767 infections to date.

There were 30,318 new tests conducted.

There were 198 new coronavirus-related deaths: 80 from the Eastern Cape; 63 from KwaZulu-Natal; 32 from Gauteng and 23 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 10,408.

The number of national recoveries so far is 411,147, which translates to a recovery rate of 73%. Gauteng has 143,068 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.250,538.

