UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 264,184. There were 13,497 new infections.

There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 38 from the Western Cape; 30 from the Eastern Cape, 26 from Gauteng; 13 from KwaZulu-Natal and 4 from the Northern Cape.

The total number of deaths is 3,971.

The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. Gauteng has 29,038 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570.