UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 83.890. There were 3,478 new infections.

There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 1,737.

The total number of recoveries is 44,920. Gauteng has 3,756 recoveries.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 18 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/CbsL0SHCmA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 18, 2020