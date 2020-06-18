Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape. 18 June 2020 2:06 PM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 June 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 June 2020 8:47 AM
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756

18 June 2020 9:59 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 83.890. There were 3,478 new infections.

There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 1,737.

The total number of recoveries is 44,920. Gauteng has 3,756 recoveries.


Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.

Read More arrow_forward

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

10 June 2020 4:39 PM

'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.

Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made

10 June 2020 1:29 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Read More arrow_forward

