UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 287,184. There were 11,554 new infections.

There were 93 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 23 from the Eastern Cape, 16 from the Free State; 11 from Mpumalanga and 6 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of deaths is 4,172.

The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. Gauteng has 33,514 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624.

