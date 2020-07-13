UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 287,184. There were 11,554 new infections.
There were 93 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 23 from the Eastern Cape, 16 from the Free State; 11 from Mpumalanga and 6 from KwaZulu-Natal.
The total number of deaths is 4,172.
The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. Gauteng has 33,514 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 13 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/2xZ5Q5IKYk— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 13, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 287 796, the total number of deaths is 4172 and the total number of recoveries is 138 241. pic.twitter.com/OpB9jrkRw2— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 13, 2020
