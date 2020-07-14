UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 36,146 as national death toll rises to 4,346





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 298,292. There were 10,496 new infections.

There were 174 new coronavirus-related deaths: 82 from Gauteng; 44 from the Western Cape; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal; 17 from the Eastern Cape and 4 from the Northern Cape.

The total number of deaths is 4,346.

The number of national recoveries so far is 146,279. Gauteng has 36,146 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.232,738.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/X8HmS3RC9i — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 14, 2020