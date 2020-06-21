Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673

21 June 2020 10:25 PM

corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 97,302. There were 4,621 new infections.

There were 53 new coronavirus-related deaths: 27 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 8 from Gauteng and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,930.

The total number of recoveries is 51,608. Gauteng has 4,673 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060.


21 June 2020 10:25 PM

corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.

Read More arrow_forward

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

10 June 2020 4:39 PM

'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.

Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made

10 June 2020 1:29 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Read More arrow_forward

