[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 97,302. There were 4,621 new infections.

There were 53 new coronavirus-related deaths: 27 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 8 from Gauteng and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,930.

The total number of recoveries is 51,608. Gauteng has 4,673 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 21 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/quzXXi4Epg — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 21, 2020